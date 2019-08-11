Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC)’s results

Since Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Capitol Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:CIC) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Capitol Investment Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Capitol Investment Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Capitol Investment Corp. IV has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 35.8% and 54.98%. 3.45% are Forum Merger II Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.85% 2.15% 4.9% 6.89% 0% 5.73% Capitol Investment Corp. IV -0.66% -11.36% -12.31% -9.41% -6.6% -9.46%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while Capitol Investment Corp. IV had bearish trend.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 4 factors Capitol Investment Corp. IV.

Capitol Investment Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.