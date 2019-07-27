Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.29% 1.46% 2.85% 0% 0% 3.26% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.