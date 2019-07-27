Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCIU)’s and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCIU) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|220.87
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Forum Merger II Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 7.66% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Insiders owned 3.45% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.29%
|1.46%
|2.85%
|0%
|0%
|3.26%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.