Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s results

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Yatra Online Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Yatra Online Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Yatra Online Inc. 0.00% -29.2% -5%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 42.4% of Yatra Online Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 25.34% of Yatra Online Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% Yatra Online Inc. 2.02% -2.99% 5.57% -14.63% -38.84% 13.18%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was less bullish than Yatra Online Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Forum Merger II Corporation beats Yatra Online Inc.

Yatra Online, Inc. operates as an online travel agent company in India. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers. It offers its services through its Website, yatra.com. The company also provides its services through mobile applications that comprise Yatra, a mobile interface; Yatra Mini, a multi-lingual, mass-market Android application that provides customers with ready access to rail and bus bookings, as well as budget hotels; Yatra Web Check-In, an application for flight check-in process for travelers; Yatra Corporate, a self-booking application for business customers; Travelguru HomeStay, an application that connects homeowners and travelers to facilitate homestay booking; and Yatra Hoteliers DESTranet, an application for hotel owners and operators to update and manage their inventories, rates, and check-in process. It serves approximately 4.3 million customers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Gurgaon, India.