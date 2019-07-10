Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 33.5%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.71%
|3.2%
|0%
|0%
|3.52%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.79%
|1.19%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
