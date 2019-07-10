Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU)’s results

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHHU) are Conglomerates companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Forum Merger II Corporation and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 61.53% and 33.5%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.71% 3.2% 0% 0% 3.52% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.79% 1.19% 0% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited