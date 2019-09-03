Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
|0.1%
|0.7%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.9%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.
