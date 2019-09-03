Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAACU). The two are both Conglomerates companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forum Merger II Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Forum Merger II Corporation and Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 12.3% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.7% 0% 0% 0% 0.9%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation was more bullish than Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Forum Merger II Corporation beats on 3 of the 3 factors Proficient Alpha Acquisition Corp.