Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Forum Merger II Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|GX Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-0.2%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.
