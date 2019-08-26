Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU)’s results

Both Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGXU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 GX Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Merger II Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forum Merger II Corporation and GX Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% GX Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14.7% of GX Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% GX Acquisition Corp. 0% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% -0.2%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation had bullish trend while GX Acquisition Corp. had bearish trend.