Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.06
|0.00
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|11
|0.00
|33.70M
|0.06
|184.39
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|319,734,345.35%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Forum Merger II Corporation
|0.1%
|0.9%
|2.02%
|4.88%
|0%
|4.66%
|Gores Holdings III Inc.
|0.1%
|0.57%
|4.58%
|0%
|0%
|4.58%
For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.
