Reviewing Forum Merger II Corporation (FMCI)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU)’s results

Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSHU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Merger II Corporation 10 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 Gores Holdings III Inc. 11 0.00 33.70M 0.06 184.39

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forum Merger II Corporation and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Merger II Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 319,734,345.35% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 61.53% of Forum Merger II Corporation shares and 44.5% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Merger II Corporation 0.1% 0.9% 2.02% 4.88% 0% 4.66% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.1% 0.57% 4.58% 0% 0% 4.58%

For the past year Forum Merger II Corporation has stronger performance than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Forum Merger II Corporation.