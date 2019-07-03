Reviewing Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (FET)’s and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS)’s results

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies, Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. (NYSE:HOS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 5 0.31 N/A -3.75 0.00 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 1 0.18 N/A -3.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0.00% -33.5% -20.5% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0.00% -0.1% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.35 shows that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. is 135.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has a 2.15 beta and it is 115.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

3.2 and 1.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. Its rival Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Inc. and Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forum Energy Technologies Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has a 105.52% upside potential and an average price target of $6.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 93.5% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 63.1% of Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has 5.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forum Energy Technologies Inc. -5.58% 1.88% -14.67% -32.63% -62.17% 30.99% Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. -3.42% -3.42% -4.73% -64.75% -54.37% -2.08%

For the past year Forum Energy Technologies Inc. has 30.99% stronger performance while Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc. has -2.08% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forum Energy Technologies Inc. beats Hornbeck Offshore Services Inc.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling and subsea construction markets. This segment also offers drilling technologies consisting of capital equipment and a line of products consumed in the drilling; and subsea technologies, including robotic vehicles and other capital equipment, specialty components and tooling, complementary subsea technical services and rental items, and products used in pipeline infrastructure. The Completions segment provides products and related services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. This segment also offers downhole technologies comprising cementing and casing tools, completion products, and a range of down hole protection solutions; and stimulation and intervention technologies, including pumps and well stimulation consumable products, and related recertification and refurbishment services. The Production & Infrastructure segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related equipment and services to the production and infrastructure markets. This segment supplies production equipment, including well site production equipment and process equipment; and valve solutions, such as a range of industrial and process valves. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, Latin America, and internationally. Its fleet of U.S.-flagged OSVs and MPSVs support deep-well, deepwater, and ultra-deepwater activities of the offshore oil and gas industry, such as oil and gas exploration, field development, production, construction, installation, well-stimulation, and other enhanced oil recovery, as well as inspection, repair, and maintenance services. The company also provides vessel management services, including crewing, daily operational management, and maintenance activities for other vessels owners. As of February 15, 2017, it owned and operated 62 OSVs and 8 MPSVs. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.