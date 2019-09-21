Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX)’s results

Since Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Unum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:UMRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 3 4.61 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -62.3% -43.3%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. Its rival Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Unum Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc.’s upside potential is 135.91% at a $18 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Unum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 47.8% respectively. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 39.76% of Unum Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Unum Therapeutics Inc. -11.61% -17.84% -39.26% -50% -87.48% -55%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has stronger performance than Unum Therapeutics Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Unum Therapeutics Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products designed to harness the power of a patient's immune system to cure cancer. Its lead product candidate is the ACTR087 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The company's product portfolio also includes ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with r/r B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ACTR087 used in combination with SEA-BCMA, which is in Phase I clinical trials for treating patients with r/r multiple myeloma; and ACTR707 used in combination with trastuzumab, which is in late preclinical development phase for treating HER2+ solid tumor cancers. It has strategic collaboration with Seattle Genetics, Inc. to identify, research, develop, and commercialize antibody-coupled T cell receptor therapies. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.