Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)’s results

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 362 4.90 N/A 20.54 14.89

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 4.6 and 4 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $425.2, with potential upside of 37.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.6% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Competitively, 20.1% are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.