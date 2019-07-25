Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)’s results

Since Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 21 9.14 N/A -4.88 0.00

Table 1 highlights Forty Seven Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forty Seven Inc. and Radius Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Radius Health Inc. 0.00% -252.8% -65.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 9.5 while its Current Ratio is 9.5. Meanwhile, Radius Health Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Radius Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and Radius Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radius Health Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Radius Health Inc. is $24, which is potential 5.73% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 0% of Radius Health Inc. shares. Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Radius Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Radius Health Inc. 1.91% -0.59% 14.08% 39.3% -34.62% 32.63%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has weaker performance than Radius Health Inc.

Summary

Radius Health Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Radius Health, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis, oncology, and endocrine diseases primarily in the United States. Its product candidates include Abaloparatide-SC, an injectable subcutaneous formulation of abaloparatide, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with postmenopausal osteoporosis; and Abaloparatide-TD, a transdermal patch for use as a short wear-time transdermal patch. The company is also involved in developing RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of postmenopausal vasomotor symptoms; and RAD140, a nonsteroidal selective androgen receptor modulator for the treatment of breast cancer. It has collaborations and license agreements with 3M; Ipsen Pharma SAS; Eisai Co. Ltd.; Lonza Group Ltd.; Novartis Pharmaceuticals; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, as well as research and development agreements with Nordic Bioscience Clinical Development VII A/S. Radius Health, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.