Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s results

This is a contrast between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Personalis Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Personalis Inc. 22 9.63 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Personalis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Personalis Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Personalis Inc. which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.7 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Personalis Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Personalis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 48.6% respectively. 3.6% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.2% are Personalis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Personalis Inc. -16.19% -27.78% 0% 0% 0% -37.14%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Personalis Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Personalis Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.