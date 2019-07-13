Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)’s results

Both Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 50.43 N/A -2.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Forty Seven Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Forty Seven Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.5 and 9.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. Its rival Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 67.3% and 53% respectively. Insiders owned 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 19.57% 5.36% 35.47% 27.31% -44.78% 88.36%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.