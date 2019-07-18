Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 4 26.92 N/A -0.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and MediWound Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% MediWound Ltd. 0.00% -31.9% -2.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. are 9.5 and 9.5. Competitively, MediWound Ltd. has 6.7 and 6.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MediWound Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and MediWound Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MediWound Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, MediWound Ltd.’s potential upside is 252.57% and its consensus target price is $11.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 36.4% of MediWound Ltd. shares. 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 41.5% of MediWound Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% MediWound Ltd. -7.45% -6.05% -6.25% -23.01% -29.84% 7.14%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. was less bullish than MediWound Ltd.

Summary

MediWound Ltd. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

MediWound Ltd., an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing novel therapeutics products in Israel. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. The company also develops EscharEx, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.