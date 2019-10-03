Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s results

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 7 0.00 29.86M -2.89 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.04 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 414,147,018.03% -105.1% -61.5% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 502,088,965.35% -104.2% -54.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 10.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.9. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, with potential upside of 187.08%. Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus price target and a 207.69% potential upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 83.4% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.