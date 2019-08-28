Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s results

We are comparing Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 9.16 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forty Seven Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 3.7. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Forty Seven Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $161, while its potential upside is 162.56%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Forty Seven Inc. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 54.7% and 73.2%. Insiders held roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.4% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.03% -20.61% -26.77% -45.89% -29.32% -37.64%

For the past year Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.