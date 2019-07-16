Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s results

Since Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 32 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Forty Seven Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Forty Seven Inc. and InflaRx N.V.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% InflaRx N.V. 0.00% -20.4% -19.7%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, InflaRx N.V. which has a 20.4 Current Ratio and a 20.4 Quick Ratio. InflaRx N.V. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Forty Seven Inc. and InflaRx N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 InflaRx N.V. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus target price of InflaRx N.V. is $6, which is potential 90.48% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62.1% of InflaRx N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 4.7% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% InflaRx N.V. -3.5% -15.19% 30% 28.2% 20.54% 14.38%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has weaker performance than InflaRx N.V.

Summary

InflaRx N.V. beats on 7 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

InflaRx GmbH, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology in the United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company is involved developing IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and other chronic/autoimmune diseases, as well as IFX-2 for the treatment of chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. It has co-development agreement with Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology Co. Ltd. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.