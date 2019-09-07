Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)’s results

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and ImmunoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 ImmunoGen Inc. 3 8.36 N/A -1.21 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% ImmunoGen Inc. 0.00% -582.6% -51.9%

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, ImmunoGen Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoGen Inc.

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and ImmunoGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 80.3% respectively. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of ImmunoGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% ImmunoGen Inc. -3.43% -3.85% -6.25% -55.88% -76.42% -53.13%

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

ImmunoGen, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops targeted anticancer therapeutics. The company develops its products using its antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN529, an ADC that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for B-cell malignancies; coltuximab ravtansine, which is in Phase 2 trials for B-cell malignancies; IMGN779 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a preclinical CD123-targeting ADC for the treatment of hematological malignancies, including AML. ImmunoGen, Inc. has collaborations with Roche; Bayer HealthCare AG; Sanofi; Biotest AG; Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Amgen; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck; and CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. ImmunoGen, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.