Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.65 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 13 161.10 N/A -2.25 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Forty Seven Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -265.5% -60.3% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 while its Quick Ratio is 9.5. On the competitive side is, Gritstone Oncology Inc. which has a 10.4 Current Ratio and a 10.4 Quick Ratio. Gritstone Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Forty Seven Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Forty Seven Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s average target price is $18.5, while its potential upside is 61.15%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 67.3% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 57.9% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. 4.7% are Forty Seven Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 7.27% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -12.83% -15.98% 4.08% 23.77% 0% 0.7% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -1.87% -19.94% -8.15% -53.22% 0% -28.54%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has 0.7% stronger performance while Gritstone Oncology Inc. has -28.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Gritstone Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.