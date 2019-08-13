Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 432.40 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Forty Seven Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.1 and a Quick Ratio of 8.1. Competitively, AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and has 7.2 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.2% are AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. had bearish trend while AquaBounty Technologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors AquaBounty Technologies Inc. beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.