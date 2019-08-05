Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.50 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Forty Seven Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Forty Seven Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

8.1 and 8.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. Its rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.9 and 10.9 respectively. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. About 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 55.02% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Forty Seven Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.