Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s results

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0.00% -264.5% -178.4%

Liquidity

Forty Seven Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.1. On the competitive side is, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. which has a 1.9 Current Ratio and a 1.9 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Forty Seven Inc. and Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Forty Seven Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 135.91%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. has 42.43% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc. -9.48% -7.97% -32.82% -17.4% -83.14% -76.4%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc. has stronger performance than Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Forty Seven Inc. beats Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which is in Phase II/III SAGA trial for a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients with specific mutations in their metabotropic glutamate receptor gene network; and AEVI-002, an anti-light monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset crohnÂ’s disease. The company was formerly known as Medgenics, Inc. and changed its name to Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. in December 2016. Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania.