Reviewing Forty Seven Inc. (FTSV)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Forty Seven Inc. is 8.1 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Forty Seven Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Forty Seven Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 54.7% and 16.8% respectively. Insiders owned 3.6% of Forty Seven Inc. shares. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Forty Seven Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.