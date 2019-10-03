Reviewing Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (FBHS)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.2% of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.98% of all Home Furnishings & Fixtures’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has 0.7% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 10.45% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 266,270,601.76% 18.10% 6.60% Industry Average 5.40% 15.29% 6.69%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and its peers’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 138.94M 52 19.83 Industry Average 116.54M 2.16B 15.15

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 2.00 2.18

$44 is the consensus price target of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc., with a potential downside of -19.24%. As a group, Home Furnishings & Fixtures companies have a potential upside of 134.55%. Based on the data given earlier, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, research analysts’ opionion.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. 0.2% -4.35% 4.13% 26.18% -2.78% 44.62% Industry Average 6.46% 8.34% 18.64% 28.00% 36.18% 41.22%

For the past year Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 4.16 and has 3.07 Quick Ratio. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s rivals are 16.82% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.17 beta.

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc.’s rivals beat Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. provides home and security products for use in residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the U.S., Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturersÂ’ representatives, primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products, and wholesale distributors; and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products; and fire resistant safes, security containers, and commercial cabinets in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. It also manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. In addition, this segment sells lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.