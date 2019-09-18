Reviewing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Silver companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 36.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0% of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.74% of all Silver companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. N/A 3 28.70 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.25 2.67

As a group, Silver companies have a potential upside of 82.42%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. -6.47% 34.77% 25.75% -3.59% -30.76% 3.3% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s peers beat on 7 of the 6 factors Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.