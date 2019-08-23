Reviewing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM)’s and Its Competitors results

As Silver company, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 36.91% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 1.74% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 5.66% 6.10% 4.20%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. N/A 3 28.70 Industry Average 27.76M 490.60M 77.11

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.25 2.75

As a group, Silver companies have a potential upside of 72.18%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. -6.47% 34.77% 25.75% -3.59% -30.76% 3.3% Industry Average 0.00% 23.84% 33.62% 29.74% 22.83% 29.85%

For the past year Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Dividends

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s competitors beat Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of mineral properties in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interests in the Caylloma mine located in southern Peru; and the San Jose mine located in the State of Oaxaca in southern Mexico, as well as develops the Lindero gold project situated in northwestern Argentina. The company was formerly known as Fortuna Ventures Inc. and changed its name to Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. in June 2005. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.