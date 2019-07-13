Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.66 N/A -1.68 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.79 N/A 2.29 72.97

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 3.02 beta, while its volatility is 202.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s 54.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2. The Current Ratio of rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is 3.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.7. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $11, and a 614.29% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is $215.86, which is potential 22.79% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Fortress Biotech Inc. seems more appealing than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.3% and 96.6%. About 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.