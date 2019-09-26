Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.30 N/A -1.21 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk & Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.43 beta. Competitively, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s beta is 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are 9.5 and 9.5 respectively. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 1,228.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares. Insiders owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.