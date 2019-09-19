Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.08 N/A -1.21 0.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 47 26.78 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% REGENXBIO Inc. 0.00% -8.1% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.43. From a competition point of view, REGENXBIO Inc. has a 0.67 beta which is 33.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival REGENXBIO Inc. is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 14.2. REGENXBIO Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and REGENXBIO Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 REGENXBIO Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a consensus price target of $19, and a 976.49% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of REGENXBIO Inc. is $37, which is potential -7.29% downside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than REGENXBIO Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 89.1% of REGENXBIO Inc. shares. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.8%. Competitively, 1.4% are REGENXBIO Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% REGENXBIO Inc. -12.25% -12.72% -8.62% 3.42% -33.32% 5.86%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than REGENXBIO Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors REGENXBIO Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-501, a product candidate for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia, which uses the AAV8 vector to deliver the human low-density lipoprotein receptor gene to liver cells; and RGX-111, a product candidate to treat the neurological symptoms of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type I that uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human a-l-iduronidase gene to the central nervous system (CNS). In addition, the company engages in the development of RGX-121, a product candidate for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis Type II, which uses the AAV9 vector to deliver the human iduronate-2-sulfatase gene to the CNS. Further, it licenses its NAV vectors to various other biotechnology companies. The company was formerly known as REGENX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.