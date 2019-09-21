Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.45 N/A -1.21 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Fortress Biotech Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 1,072.84% upside potential and an average price target of $19.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% are Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.