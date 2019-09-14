Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Its Rivals results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. N/A 2 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

Fortress Biotech Inc. presently has an average price target of $15, suggesting a potential upside of 706.45%. The potential upside of the rivals is 150.65%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself, analysts’ opionion.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Fortress Biotech Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Fortress Biotech Inc.’s peers are 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Fortress Biotech Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.