Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -4.07 N/A -1.21 0.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -37.6% -35.8%

Volatility and Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has a 1.8 beta which is 80.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 and its Quick Ratio is 20.1. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$11 is Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 587.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. has 1.14% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc. -4.36% -0.12% 120.74% 182.97% 87% 177.85%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is LN-144, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patientsÂ’ tumors for the treatment of patients with refractory metastatic melanoma. It is also developing LN-145 to treat cervical and head and neck cancers. The company has a patent license agreement with the National Institutes of Health for technologies relating to autologous TIL adoptive cell therapy products for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, lung, breast, bladder, and HPV-positive cancers; cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute to develop adoptive cell immunotherapies that are designed to destroy metastatic melanoma cells using a patientÂ’s TIL, as well as for the treatment of cervical, head and neck, lung, bladder, and breast cancer; and manufacturing services agreement with Lonza Walkersville, Inc. and WuXi Apptech, Inc. to manufacture, package, ship, and handle quality assurance and quality control of clinical trials for TIL products. In addition, it has collaboration and license agreements with Medimmune, Inc. to conduct clinical and preclinical research in immuno-oncology; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute to research and develop adoptive TIL cell therapy; PolyBioCept, AB to develop, manufacture, market, and genetically engineer TIL; and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center for multi-arm clinical trials for TIL therapy. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.