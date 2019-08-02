Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX)’s results

Both Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.28 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cortexyme Inc. 34 0.00 N/A -4.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cortexyme Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Cortexyme Inc. is 15.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.9. Cortexyme Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cortexyme Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 697.10% and an $11 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cortexyme Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 22.4%. About 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Cortexyme Inc. -13.66% -21.82% 0% 0% 0% 7.63%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Cortexyme Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Cortexyme Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.