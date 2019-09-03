Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Celyad SA (NASDAQ:CYAD), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.93 N/A -1.21 0.00 Celyad SA 18 0.00 N/A -7.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Celyad SA’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Celyad SA’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celyad SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Celyad SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Celyad SA 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s consensus price target is $15, while its potential upside is 757.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Celyad SA are owned by institutional investors at 14% and 6.89% respectively. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 13.8%. Comparatively, 0.09% are Celyad SA’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Celyad SA -20.56% -5.33% -45.9% -45.8% -63.12% -37.44%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Celyad SA had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Celyad SA on 5 of the 6 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Celyad SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on engineered cell therapy treatments. It operates in two segments, Cardiology and Immuno-oncology. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate in cardiovascular disease is C-Cure, an autologous cell therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure. Its lead product candidate in oncology disease is CAR-T NKR-2, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) for the treatment of cancer. In addition, the companyÂ’s preclinical stage product candidates include NKp30, an activated receptor of NK cells; B7H6 therapies, which kills cancer cells; and CAR T-cell, an allogeneic T-cell platform. Further, it offers C-CATHez, a cell injection catheter; heart access sheaths; mitral valve neo-chordaes; and closure devices. The company was formerly known as Cardio3 BioSciences SA and changed its name to Celyad SA in May 2015. Celyad SA was founded in 2004 and is based in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.