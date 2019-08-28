Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 4.07 N/A -1.21 0.00 AVROBIO Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.31 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and AVROBIO Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and AVROBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AVROBIO Inc. 0.00% -42.9% -40%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Its competitor AVROBIO Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.4 and its Quick Ratio is 11.4. AVROBIO Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Fortress Biotech Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 AVROBIO Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential is 752.27% at a $15 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and AVROBIO Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14% and 67.7%. Insiders owned 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.3% of AVROBIO Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% AVROBIO Inc. -7.58% 31.47% 15.33% 63.86% -33.85% 27.45%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AVROBIO Inc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats AVROBIO Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose. The company's gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are extracted from the patient and modified with lentiviral vectors to insert a functional copy of the gene that is defective in the target disease. Its lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, which is in ongoing Phase II clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease. The company is also developing AVR-RD-02 for the treatment of type 1 gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03 for the treatment of pompe disease; and AVR-RD-04 for the treatment of cystinosis. AVROBIO, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.