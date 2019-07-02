Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.68 N/A -1.68 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 21.45 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc. is 202.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 3.02 beta. Competitively, Aravive Inc. is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 7.8 and 7.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Aravive Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $11, with potential upside of 609.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.3% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 32.5% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Aravive Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 5.95% 14.84% -18.35% 61.82% -50.83% 106.98% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.