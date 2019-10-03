Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -0.07 43.41M -1.21 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 2,565,602,836.88% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 463,990,741.23% -367% -151.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a beta of 2.43 and its 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -2.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Fortress Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s average target price is $19, while its potential upside is 1,266.91%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics Plc has 57.08% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.