Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP)’s results

We are contrasting Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 -0.07 43.41M -1.21 0.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2 -1.27 48.09M -1.02 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 2,553,980,114.14% 0% 0% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 2,897,511,598.48% -45% -38.3%

Volatility & Risk

Fortress Biotech Inc. has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s 55.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.55 beta.

Liquidity

2.8 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fortress Biotech Inc. Its rival Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00

The consensus price target of Fortress Biotech Inc. is $19, with potential upside of 1,286.86%. Competitively the consensus price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, which is potential 410.20% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Fortress Biotech Inc. looks more robust than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. About 13.8% of Fortress Biotech Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3% Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 59.3% stronger performance while Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc on 6 of the 11 factors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.