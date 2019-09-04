Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.73 N/A -1.38 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Fortress Biotech Inc. and Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has -87.75% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.