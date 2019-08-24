Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 24 10.97 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Veracyte Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Analyst Recommendations

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Veracyte Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Veracyte Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23 average price target and a -6.73% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Veracyte Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 88.7% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of Veracyte Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Veracyte Inc.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.