Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

This is a contrast between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.59
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|627
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.54
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Stoke Therapeutics Inc.
|-1.72%
|-14.65%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.64%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.
