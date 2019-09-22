Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)’s results

This is a contrast between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Stoke Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 627 0.00 N/A -0.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Stoke Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 73.4% of Stoke Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Stoke Therapeutics Inc. -1.72% -14.65% 0% 0% 0% -3.64%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Stoke Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Stoke Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.