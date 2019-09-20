Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

We are contrasting Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 596.13 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 12.8%. Competitively, 79.39% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Fortress Biotech Inc.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.