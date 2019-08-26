Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Since Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|3.82
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|87.89
|N/A
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Fortress Biotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.
Summary
Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
