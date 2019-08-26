Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)’s results

Since Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 87.89 N/A -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -563.6% -102.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fortress Biotech Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Selecta Biosciences Inc. has -32.33% weaker performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Selecta Biosciences Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.