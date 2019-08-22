Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.85 N/A -1.38 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 46.35% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 31.1% of Realm Therapeutics Plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Realm Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 3 of the 4 factors.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.