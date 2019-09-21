Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 47.49% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Prevail Therapeutics Inc. 1.47% 4.18% 0% 0% 0% -13.9%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.