Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVL) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|21
|3.59
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.76
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Fortress Biotech Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Prevail Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 average price target and a 47.49% potential upside.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.9% of Prevail Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.06%
|1.87%
|10.99%
|21.61%
|2.35%
|50.44%
|Prevail Therapeutics Inc.
|1.47%
|4.18%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-13.9%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Prevail Therapeutics Inc. has -13.9% weaker performance.
