Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Posted by on July 6, 2019 at 8:29 pm

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio
Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.10 N/A -1.94 0.00
Mesoblast Limited 5 31.29 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%
Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD)
Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%
Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.