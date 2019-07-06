Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|19
|4.10
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Mesoblast Limited
|5
|31.29
|N/A
|-0.90
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mesoblast Limited
|0.00%
|-16%
|-12.5%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.7% respectively.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
|Mesoblast Limited
|-2.05%
|-8.36%
|23.19%
|-30.61%
|-4.54%
|27.67%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.
