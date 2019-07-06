Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.10 N/A -1.94 0.00 Mesoblast Limited 5 31.29 N/A -0.90 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mesoblast Limited 0.00% -16% -12.5%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mesoblast Limited are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 2.7% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% Mesoblast Limited -2.05% -8.36% 23.19% -30.61% -4.54% 27.67%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. was more bullish than Mesoblast Limited.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mesoblast Limited.