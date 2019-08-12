Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

This is a contrast between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 -4.32 N/A -1.38 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fortress Biotech Inc. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.