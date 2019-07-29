Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|20
|4.22
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.73
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Fortress Biotech Inc.
|2.04%
|6.99%
|6.36%
|26.98%
|-11.6%
|39%
|Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
|-2.48%
|-4.07%
|5.36%
|-7.09%
|-79.37%
|45.7%
For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.
Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.
