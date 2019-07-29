Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.22 N/A -1.94 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 23.7% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Comparatively, owned 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -2.48% -4.07% 5.36% -7.09% -79.37% 45.7%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Fortress Biotech Inc.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.