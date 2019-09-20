Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Evelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 21 3.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Evelo Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Evelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -47.8% -41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.1% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.68% of Evelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44% Evelo Biosciences Inc. -18.64% -30.57% -28.12% -33.8% -51.66% -53.04%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Evelo Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Evelo Biosciences Inc.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815 for patients with psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis/crohn's colitis; and EDP1503 for the treatment of colorectal cancer, renal cell carcinoma, and melanoma, as well as patients who have relapsed on prior PD-1/L1 inhibitor treatment across multiple tumor types. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.