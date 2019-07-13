Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIOP)’s and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)’s results

Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) and Equillium Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 19 4.16 N/A -1.94 0.00 Equillium Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Equillium Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Fortress Biotech Inc. and Equillium Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Equillium Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 28.2% of Equillium Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 14.76% of Equillium Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39% Equillium Inc. -0.49% -0.17% -15.5% -63.33% 0% -25.86%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc. had bullish trend while Equillium Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Equillium Inc.

Equillium, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.